Presque Isle officials are hoping a much-loved fern will attract people to the first-ever Fiddlehead Festival, slated to take place in May.

Galen Weibley, Director of Economic and Community Development, says the goal is to incorporate a number of activities into a day of fun, creating family-friendly events for all to enjoy. The idea originated from discussions by some of The County’s newest residents, as a way to promote tourism.

“It’s spurred by a group of members of the public, including myself, who moved to the area and never experienced fiddleheads. So we really - I thoroughly enjoy picking them, and I said ‘hey, this is such a unique experience for Aroostook County and Maine, have we ever had this type of celebration in the past?’ And folks said ‘no, we never thought about it. We take it for granted.’ And now this is just spurred a lot of positive comments and feedback from folks that they really wanted to showcase this unique experience, for not just only locals and also for younger folks that are looking to learn about this type of tradition here in Aroostook County, but also to lure folks from across the border eventually, in the future, as well as folks from downstate and maybe from the mid-Atlantic region to come up to Aroostook County and try this new experience out,” says Galen Weibley, Director of Economic and Community Development for Presque Isle.

Activities for the May 22nd event include: a fiddlehead cooking contest, the opening of the Farmers Market at Riverside, the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Craft Fair, the Miss Northern Maine Pageant, and a fiddlehead picking event. Weibley says the festival will also kick off Rockin’ on Riverside, with a performance by Star City Syndicate. Weibley says there’s still time to enter cooking contest, which is open to professionals, amateurs, as well as students. For more information about the Fiddlehead Festival or how to register for the contest, visit our website.

For more information on the Fiddlehead Festival, visit the Presque Isle Downtown Revitalization facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/pidrc. For more information or to register for the fiddlehead cooking contest, email thecountyfiddleheadfestival@gmail.com.

