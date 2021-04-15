Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 579 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

By Ashley Blackford
Apr. 15, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 579 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 758. The new death was reported in Oxford County.

The 579 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 55,953. The seven-day average jumped to 427.3, which is the highest it has been since late January.

The Maine CDC said 404,575 Mainers, or 30.10% of the population, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 9 new cases, bringing the total to 1,531.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 758
  • Total cases: 55,953
  • Confirmed cases: 42,185
  • Probable cases: 13,768
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.74%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.6%
  • Currently hospitalized: 107
  • Patients in intensive care: 34
  • Patients on ventilators: 13

