Maine man charged with hate crime in Black church arson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Maine man accused of setting fire to a Massachusetts church with a predominantly Black congregation been charged with hate crime offenses.

Dushko Vulchev is charged in federal court with four counts of damage to religious property involving fire and one count of use of fire to commit a federal felony stemming from the Dec. 28, 2020 blaze at the Martin Luther King Jr. Presbyterian Church in Springfield.

Prosecutors say investigators found messages on Vulchev’s electronic devices revealing his hatred of Black people.

