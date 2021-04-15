Ordinance update improves business opportunities

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Presque Isle’s City Council has updated an ordinance to allow more ag-related businesses to operate within the airport hazard zone. Kathy McCarty has more in this week’s County Ag Report.

An update of a Presque Isle ordinance has increased the area where certain agricultural businesses can be located.

“The airport hazard zone is a long distance away from the airport, but it’s the flight pattern for the airport for the airplanes. So at the end of the runways if you want to extend that for a length, that’s called the airport hazard zone. So when we were doing the zoning, that was not listed as a - where any medical - medical marijuana or retail marijuana or cultivation could be located,” says Presque Isle City Manager Martin Puckett.

City Manager Martin Puckett says city officials had already permitted such businesses in the agricultural farming zone adjacent to the hazard zone, and it was never the city’s intent to exclude such use under Ordinance Chapter 59A.

“That wasn’t our intention to eliminate that, other type of constructions are allowed in those facilities, so this is basically to keep on with the intent of the original ordinance,” says Puckett.

The city has received inquiries about potential sites to grow marijuana and hemp.

“The interest we’ve had was with cultivation facilities, because typically those are a little bit further out of town, but still - at the end of the runway if you wanted to go out about half a mile, that’s where those - those zones would be located. So they are listed on the zoning map. There’s part of it at the end of runway of 118, on - so Chapman location, and the other one is - cuts basically through the downtown area where that’s located,” says Puckett.

Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

