PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Some of the restrictions, put in place during the COVID pandemic, have been lifted when it comes to weddings. This gives those planning weddings hope theirs will be closer to normal. Megan Cole spoke with some brides to be on what their plans are.

Restrictions are loosening when it comes to weddings, now that vaccines are becoming more readily available. Recently it was announced that for indoor gatherings, as of until May 23rd, 50% occupancy or 50 persons whichever is greater is now permitted, and beginning May 24th, 75% occupancy or 50 persons, whichever is greater is permitted. For outdoor events, right now 75% occupancy is permitted, with 100% permitted as of May 24th.

“We are almost booked out completely through the end of the year we…I actually had to buy another 40 by 100 tent to keep customers to be able to provide tents to all the customers that wanted one and we have multiple weekends where I own 4 tents personally I have multiple weekends where I have 5-6 tents out.”

While the lifting of restrictions mean more freedom for those getting married, one bride is hopeful to be able to invite everyone on her guest list.

“We’re hopefully going to 75% capacity at the end of May and you know by August let’s hope it’s at 100% but being at 75% capacity we’re looking at about 125 that we’re allowed to have trying to navigate who makes the most important is extremely difficult.”

“So we’re just having like our immediate family nearby come and attend the wedding and whoever can’t we’re gonna do a facebook livestream. A lot of my family lives out west and my fiancés family lives down in Portland so they may not be able to make it.”

Social distancing and masks are still required for both those working and attending the wedding.

