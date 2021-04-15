The American Red Cross “Sound the Alarm” Campaign

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Almost 800 Mainers were assisted by The American Red Cross of Northern New England after home fires last year. Now through a virtual campaign, the Red cross is working to prepare people for this type of situation.

According to Abby Kelly, Regional Preparedness Manager for the Red Cross, The Sound the Alarm campaign is aimed at providing education and resources about home fire safety.

Appointments are held virtually with educators. Folks will learn how to prevent, prepare for, and recover from a home fire. Kelly says there are a few steps you can take to keep you and your family safe.

“Make a plan, have it written down so that you have two ways out of each of the rooms in your home,” Kelly said. “We also want to make sure that everyone has smoke alarms and that they are testing their smoke alarms once a month. The last thing is that we want them to practice their plans. So have a fire drill at least twice a year where you actually test your alarms again and you all get out of your house in two minutes or less.”

The campaign will run until May 8th. For more information on this training or to schedule an appointment, visit redcross.org/EndHomeFiresNNE or call 1800-464-6692.

