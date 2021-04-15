Advertisement

Thursday marks one year since massive Jay paper mill explosion

While no one was injured in the blast, it has had a lasting impact on the community.
(WABI)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAY, Maine (WMTW) -Thursday marks one year since the massive explosion at the paper mill in Jay.

While no one was injured in the blast, it has had a lasting impact on the community.

The explosion was caused by a rupture of a pulp digester inside the mill. The explosion was caught on camera and rocked the small town.

Officials at the time credited the quick actions of mill workers from preventing the explosion from causing more damage.

Pixelle Specialty Solutions, which owns the mill, announced late last year that it would not rebuild the pulp digester and would shut down the mill’s third paper machine.

Since the explosion, more than 170 workers have been laid off at the mill.

Pixelle has established a $1 million fund for job retraining for the workers laid off as a result of the explosion.

The company said in December that more than 250 full-time employees will remain at the mill to operate the two remaining paper machines.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Mars Hill Officer Involved Shooting
28 year old man killed during armed confrontation with police in Mars Hill
Police Confirm Officer Involved Shooting in Mars Hill Resulting in Fatality
TT Rollover
Monticello man escapes injury after rollover crash on I-95
Gov. Janet Mills State of the Budget Address
Gov. Mills continues Maine’s COVID-19 civil state of emergency

Latest News

COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 579 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
Presque Isle's Tom Peters recognized for his success in snowmobile racing
Tom Peters
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
28 year old man killed in confrontation with police in Mars Hill
28 year old man killed in confrontation with police