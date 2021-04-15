Tom Peters inducted into Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s been quite a run for Presque Isle’s Tom Peters. Three years ago today he was inducted into the Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame and recently he was also inducted into the Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame.

Tom Peters:” I got inducted into the Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame and a couple of weeks later I got an e mail wanting to know if I was the guy who just got inducted and he said send me all your paperwork because as far as I am concerned you are already going into the next class. They are trying to get all the older guys first.”

Peters raced snowmobiles from the mid 60′s to mid 70′s and was very successful winning a lot of races.

Peters:” I came up with roughly 100 but I didn’t have documentation for all of it.”

Peters has scrapbooks chronicling his racing career. This sled is not the one he raced even though it is the same year and model.

Peters:” It’s the only model he didn’t have and I talked to him at a show, He said I will tell you what I will do. I will sell it to you with the option that I have first dibs on it when you sell it. He said I really don’t want to sell it, but you are 76 years old when I bought it he said I am 44. I can find another one, but you will probably never find one in your lifetime.

The Original 1972 Blizzard was owned by Lynds Machine Shop in Houlton and an agreement was reached to have Peters race it

Peters:” Basically he gave me the sled and said if you win any money with it give me half the money you win. He bought it brand new and he couldn’t get it to run . I was down there one day and he said load this in your van and take it home with you. I said I bought one and I can’t afford another one. He was real happy with the performance of it.”

The Hall of Famer has quite a collection of memorabilia from trophies to his racing helmet to his snowmobile suit.

Peters:” The suit I wore I bought in 67 and wore it for 10 years all the time I was racing. Everyone said you got to get a different color suit to match your sled. I started with this one and I am going to keep on wearing it.

The former racer says he is humbled, but appreciative of the recognition he has received from both the Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame and the Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame

Peters:” Snowmobile racers only and it is a different group. Some of these guys raced all over the country and they are some of the best snowmobile racers in the Country.”

