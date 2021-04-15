Weather on the Web Thursday, April 15th

Advertisement

Thursday, April 15th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday, everyone!

Sunny skies and warmer temps are once again on tap today... before the return of some wintry weather headed into the weekend.

Tonight into tomorrow brings increasing clouds, ahead of the approaching system. And, we’re dry throughout the day tomorrow... with snow showers on the approach Fri. late PM into Sat. AM.

Countywide, we’re only expecting minimal impacts and totals from the snow... ranging from 1.0-3.0″-inches. Then, throughout the day on Saturday, we’ll switch back over to mix and rain showers by the afternoon. Any accumulations we pick up shouldn’t hang around for too long... as temps are on the rise, moving ahead.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great Thursday!

