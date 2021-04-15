Wildlife biologist offers tips to keep bear away

WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM) -

Bears are waking up from hibernation and beginning to make their presence known throughout The County.

Shawn Haskell, a Wildlife Biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, says while they haven’t had many complaints so far this year, calls are expected to increase as the temperatures rise. He says the main problem with bears are dumpsters, bird feeders, curbside trash, and fire pits.

“If you’re going out campin’ and you throw food or any sort of waste in a fire pit, that could attract a bear. And what’s gonna happen is they’re gonna keep coming back, so the next person that stays there’s gonna have the unwelcome experience of a bear visiting their site while they’re occupying it. Please don’t put your trash out the night before pickup. If you put your trash out the night before pickup, the bears in your neighborhood are gonna have all night to find it, among other critters. And if you’re thinking ‘I live in Caribou, I live in Presque Isle, it’s not a problem for me,’ wrong. That’s wrong. We all live with bears, all of us,” says Wildlife Biologist Shawn Haskell, of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Haskell says they’re hoping to collar a female bear that’s been spotted in Presque Isle. Once collared, they’ll be able to track her to show people they do live with bears. He says bears in northern Maine have natural food sources available, so people shouldn’t be putting food out for them. If you are having a bear issue, contact the Maine Warden Service.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.