5 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 572 additional cases

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 572 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday and five new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 763. Androscoggin County reported two new deaths, while Kennebec, Somerset and York counties each reported one new death.

The 572 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 56,525. The seven-day average jumped to 446.6, which is the highest it has been since late January.

This is the fourth day in a row that the Maine CDC has reported an increase of more than 500 cases.

The Maine CDC said 412,862 Mainers, or 30.71% of the population, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 13 new cases, bringing the total to 1,544.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 763
  • Total cases: 56,525
  • Confirmed cases: 42,578
  • Probable cases: 13,947
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.75%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 104
  • Patients in intensive care: 36
  • Patients on ventilators: 16

