A look inside Lifeflight of Maine’s new state-of-the-art helicopters

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lifeflight of Maine has two new state-of-the-art helicopters.

It’s a big step forward for not only them but also the critically sick and injured patients they take care of.

Lifeflight of Maine celebrated the purchase on Thursday night with a virtual celebration.

They gave people a virtual look inside of their helicopters.

We’re told crew members have more space to work on patients.

They’re faster and they can carry more weight.

The upgrades add to their 1998 mission of bringing care to patients.

Lifeflight of Maine Executive Director, Tom Judge, said, “We are interested in making very careful, thoughtful, economic decisions about buying technology that we then employ on behalf of a patient. It’s really a set of simple questions. Will this help us help more patients? Will it help us be safer, and will it help us not just today but will it help us tomorrow?”

“It’s really amazing to be able to help these patients and we don’t do it alone. We’re just able to get that patient to where they need to be faster in the helicopter and we’re also able to provide a little more of an advanced level of care like we carry blood, that’s a big deal to trauma patients Flight nurse, Denise Saucier, said.

Judge said they can increase what they do by 8% with the new upgrades.

More than 30,000 patients have been safely transported by ground or air by LifeFlight of Maine.

