Former Maine corrections officer charged with sexual abuse

Police say the charges stemmed from an investigation that started in November 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A former Maine corrections officer has turned himself in to investigators after facing charges of sexually abusing a former inmate.

Police said Thursday that 30-year-old Jonathan Williams was charged with gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching.

Police said Williams was employed as a corrections officer for five years and formerly lived in Biddeford, but had been residing in Danvers, Massachusetts, more recently.

Police say the charges stemmed from an investigation that started in November 2020 after the former inmate provided information that Williams committed the crimes while supervising the victim.

