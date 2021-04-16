Advertisement

Human composting legislation considered in Delaware

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but...
The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but also called “human composting.”(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced a measure that would allow composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation.

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but also called “human composting.”

The process involves putting a body into a large tank that also holds straw, wood chips or other natural materials for about 30 days.

The human remains and organic materials would mix with warm air and be periodically turned until the body is reduced to a soil-like material that can then be given to the dead person’s family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Mars Hill Officer Involved Shooting
28 year old man killed during armed confrontation with police in Mars Hill
Most years Fort Kent golfers have to travel to play golf at this time of year, but not this...
Maine’s northern most golf course has its earliest opening
Brides to be hopeful for a semi-normal wedding.
Some of the restrictions, put in place during the COVID pandemic, have been lifted when it comes to weddings
The remains of a pregnant teenager were found thrown over a bridge and into a river in 1976....
Ancestry site helps police solve cold case killing of pregnant teen

Latest News

White House on Cuba policy
FILE - In this Thursday, July 21, 2016 file photo, Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty...
Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages
President Joe Biden signs order to speed refugee admissions, but doesn’t lift former President...
Biden keeps Trump’s record-low cap on refugees
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break...
Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Japan’s leader urges strong alliance in White House visit