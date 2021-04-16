Local universities hopeful to return to a more traditional campus experience this fall semester

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The University of Maine system has announced they’re planning to return to a more traditional campus experience for the upcoming fall semester. Megan Cole spoke with the universities in the County to see what they’re plans are.

College has looked very different over the last year due to COVID-19. However, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, as universities are planning to go back to a more normal campus experience this fall.

“Our plan is to really increase the number of our standard in person face to face classes that we usually have. A lot of faculty members will still be using zoom technologies so they could simultaneously have students at a distant you know be part of the classrooms but we’re returning we’re at least I think it’s gonna be much closer to 60% live classes 40% 45% online classes.”

“I think it’s great that you know we’re having those conversations now back in person in the fall. We’re really excited for that we’ve built out a class schedule very similar to pre pandemic times and just have a lot more offerings on campus, it’s gonna enable us to do a lot of our field courses you know we really struggled with that for you know the forestry program and some of the scientists that are out in the field so on campus next fall is gonna be great!”

Both say they will still have zoom capabilities if the need arises.

“Our classrooms are set up now offer us a lot of opportunities to you know even post pandemic offer classes in different modalities I think it’s just gonna depend on the content being delivered you know which technologies are best to use but our classrooms will easily be able to accommodate zoom or in person at this point.”

“It looks like we’ll be getting really close to that most of our general class size we’d be able to provide without having to you know run cohorts of classes in that way so really I think we’ll be able to move towards using zoom to provide that educational experience for students who are still uncomfortable or unable to come here.”

With commencement coming up in a couple months, both are looking at ways to offer events or activities so graduating students can have some normalcy.

“Now that we do have more flexibility we’ve added a live component on the Monday and Tuesday of the week prior to graduation.”

“We can do celebrations or you know other types of award ceremonies we are looking at possibly being able to do those now on campus.”

