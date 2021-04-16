Advertisement

No end date slotted for Maine mask rules despite NH changes

Maine’s mask mandate requires people to wear masks while in public settings.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - The only state that borders Maine is changing mask-wearing rules, but the rules in Maine are staying the same.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, has said the state’s mask mandate will expire Friday, but businesses can still require masks.

But Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah and Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew say there are no such plans in Maine.

Maine’s mask mandate requires people to wear masks while in public settings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Mars Hill Officer Involved Shooting
28 year old man killed during armed confrontation with police in Mars Hill
Most years Fort Kent golfers have to travel to play golf at this time of year, but not this...
Maine’s northern most golf course has its earliest opening
Brides to be hopeful for a semi-normal wedding.
Some of the restrictions, put in place during the COVID pandemic, have been lifted when it comes to weddings
The remains of a pregnant teenager were found thrown over a bridge and into a river in 1976....
Ancestry site helps police solve cold case killing of pregnant teen

Latest News

There's new information on the push to vaccinate, the variant surge in some states,...
US setting up $1.7B national network to track virus variants
There's new information on the push to vaccinate, the variant surge in some states,...
Vaccines, variants, breakthroughs and boosters
If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll likely need a third dose within a year.
Pfizer: 3rd COVID vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months
In this image released by World Press Photo, Thursday April 15, 2021, by Mads Nissen,...
Coronavirus hug image named World Press Photo of the Year
At the beginning of the pandemic, many people became more sedentary, may have turned to food...
Study looks at weight gain during pandemic