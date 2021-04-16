Advertisement

Superintendents are reminding families to stay safe, especially if they’re traveling during April vacation

By Megan Cole
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -April vacation is here for elementary and high school students. As covid numbers go up, superintendents are reminding families to stay safe, especially if they’re traveling.

Larry Worcester, superintendent of MSAD 45, says that with more people getting vaccinated, he isn’t too concerned if families do travel during April vacation, but wants to remind those who are traveling to continue to follow CDC guidelines.

“Wearing their mask, social distancing trying to stay away from large gatherings you know takeout meals those kind of things. I think that people continue to exercise good judgement on those things that have been keeping us safe all along then that should help us get through the April break.”

Worcester says that if you’re traveling out of state to states that are not included in the exemption, you will have to quarantine for 10 days with 4 more days of monitoring unless you get a negative COVID-19 test or are fully vaccinated.

