Van bursts into flames after hydroplaning, crashing on Maine Turnpike

State police also responded to two other crashes within the same hour due to hydroplaning.
Van catches fire after crashing on Maine Turnpike on Friday
Van catches fire after crashing on Maine Turnpike on Friday(Maine State Police)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WMTW)— A van burst into flames early Friday morning after it hydroplaned and crashed on the Maine Turnpike, according to Maine State Police.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. in Ogunquit.

Police said the driver of a 15-passenger van lost control in wet driving conditions and crashed into the guardrail southbound at mile marker 15.

The fuel tank ruptured, causing the van to catch fire.

Police said the driver was the only person in the van and they escaped safely.

State police also responded to two other crashes within the same hour due to hydroplaning.

They are cautioning drivers to slow down as Friday’s nor’easter brings heavy rain and snow to much of Maine.

