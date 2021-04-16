Washburn Road is currently shut down

The public is being asked to avoid Washburn Road from Chandler Road to Crouseville. There is a heavy police presence.

According to Washburn Police Sgt. Chandler Cole, police initially responded to a domestic disturbance call this morning at a home on the Washburn Road. Cole says Police were able to safely get a woman and child out of the home. Cole adds there is a man with an arrest warrant in the home. Maine State Police Tactical Team is working to make entry to get him out.

Sgt. Cole says the road in the area is blocked off to keep the public safe.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.