Weather on the Web Friday, April 16th

Dry air is in place to start off the day... with mostly cloudy skies and a few peeks of sun by midday. A quick return of some wintry weather is still expected overnight into tomorrow morning.

The light snow showers are looking to start up past midnight, lasting through mid-morning tomorrow.

These will overall be scattered light snow showers, that will provide minimal accumulations and impacts across the County. At most we’re only looking to pick up 1.0-3.0″-inches.

Then, we’ll transition back over to mixed precip. and rain showers by Sat. midday, with a few lingering flurries into Sun. AM.

After a cooler and grayer weekend, we’ll see the return of Spring-like temps into the beginning of next week.

