Advertisement

Weather on the Web Friday, April 16th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday, everyone!

Dry air is in place to start off the day... with mostly cloudy skies and a few peeks of sun by midday. A quick return of some wintry weather is still expected overnight into tomorrow morning.

The light snow showers are looking to start up past midnight, lasting through mid-morning tomorrow.

These will overall be scattered light snow showers, that will provide minimal accumulations and impacts across the County. At most we’re only looking to pick up 1.0-3.0″-inches.

Then, we’ll transition back over to mixed precip. and rain showers by Sat. midday, with a few lingering flurries into Sun. AM.

After a cooler and grayer weekend, we’ll see the return of Spring-like temps into the beginning of next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe weekend!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Mars Hill Officer Involved Shooting
28 year old man killed during armed confrontation with police in Mars Hill
Most years Fort Kent golfers have to travel to play golf at this time of year, but not this...
Maine’s northern most golf course has its earliest opening
Brides to be hopeful for a semi-normal wedding.
Some of the restrictions, put in place during the COVID pandemic, have been lifted when it comes to weddings
The remains of a pregnant teenager were found thrown over a bridge and into a river in 1976....
Ancestry site helps police solve cold case killing of pregnant teen

Latest News

Weather on the Web Friday, April 16th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Thursday, April 15th
Weather on the Web Thursday, April 15th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Wednesday, April 14th