Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 414 new Covid-19 cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 414 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 764.

The 414 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 56,939.

The Maine CDC said 421,760 Mainers, or 37.49% of the population, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 12 new cases, bringing the total to 1,556.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 764
  • Total cases: 56,939
  • Confirmed cases: 42,807
  • Probable cases: 14,132
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.75%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 104
  • Patients in intensive care: 36
  • Patients on ventilators: 16

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washburn Rd
UPDATE: Washburn Road Is Now Open
Meth Arrest
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
Maine drug agents seized cocaine, guns and $200,000 in cash as part of a two-month...
Maine drug bust nets cocaine, 129 guns, $200K in cash, MDEA says
Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Mars Hill House Fire
House Fire in Mars Hill

Latest News

Standoff ends after 12 hours in Washburn
Standoff Ends After 12 Hours in Washburn
April vacation is here and superintendents remind families to stay safe, especially if they're...
Superintendents are reminding families to stay safe, especially if they’re traveling during April vacation
Universities hopeful to return to a more normal fall semester.
Local universities hopeful to return to a more traditional campus experience this fall semester
April vacation is here and superintendents are reminding families to stay safe