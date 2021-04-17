Maine CDC reports 414 new Covid-19 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 414 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 764.

The 414 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 56,939.

The Maine CDC said 421,760 Mainers, or 37.49% of the population, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has 12 new cases, bringing the total to 1,556.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 764

Total cases: 56,939

Confirmed cases: 42,807

Probable cases: 14,132

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.75%

14-day positivity rate: 3.2%

Currently hospitalized: 104

Patients in intensive care: 36

Patients on ventilators: 16

