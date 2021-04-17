Advertisement

Standoff Ends After 12 Hours in Washburn

Standoff ends after 12 hours in Washburn
Standoff ends after 12 hours in Washburn(WAGM)
By Cam Smith
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM) - 41-year-old Christopher Michaud, Washburn, was arrested following a standoff with police Friday evening.

According to Chief Cyr Martin of the Washburn Police Department, police were called to 185 Washburn Road around 6:40 a.m. Friday.

He says they were responding to a domestic disturbance at the home. Chief Martin says Melissa Hanscome and her minor daughter were inside the home. The daughter called 911, prompting a response from Washburn Police.

Chief Martin adds, Hanscome and the daughter were taken to the hospital, and Michaud proceeded to barricade himself in the basement.

Maine State Police and the Maine State Police Tactical Team were called in to assist after learning of possible weapons at the residence.

Chief Martin says around 6:30 pm, authorities fired tear gas inside the home. Michaud proceeded to exit the home and surrender himself to police.

Michaud was taken into custody and held overnight at the Caribou Police Department. Chief Martin says charges are pending until Monday.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washburn Rd
UPDATE: Washburn Road Is Now Open
Meth Arrest
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
Maine drug agents seized cocaine, guns and $200,000 in cash as part of a two-month...
Maine drug bust nets cocaine, 129 guns, $200K in cash, MDEA says
Jonathan Pentland.
Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man
Mars Hill House Fire
House Fire in Mars Hill

Latest News

COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 414 new Covid-19 cases
April vacation is here and superintendents remind families to stay safe, especially if they're...
Superintendents are reminding families to stay safe, especially if they’re traveling during April vacation
Universities hopeful to return to a more normal fall semester.
Local universities hopeful to return to a more traditional campus experience this fall semester
April vacation is here and superintendents are reminding families to stay safe