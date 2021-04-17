Standoff ends after 12 hours in Washburn

WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM) - 41-year-old Christopher Michaud, Washburn, was arrested following a standoff with police Friday evening.

According to Chief Cyr Martin of the Washburn Police Department, police were called to 185 Washburn Road around 6:40 a.m. Friday.

He says they were responding to a domestic disturbance at the home. Chief Martin says Melissa Hanscome and her minor daughter were inside the home. The daughter called 911, prompting a response from Washburn Police.

Chief Martin adds, Hanscome and the daughter were taken to the hospital, and Michaud proceeded to barricade himself in the basement.

Maine State Police and the Maine State Police Tactical Team were called in to assist after learning of possible weapons at the residence.

Chief Martin says around 6:30 pm, authorities fired tear gas inside the home. Michaud proceeded to exit the home and surrender himself to police.

Michaud was taken into custody and held overnight at the Caribou Police Department. Chief Martin says charges are pending until Monday.

