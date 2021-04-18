Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 346 new Covid-19 cases and one new death

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 346 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 765.

The 346 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 57,285.

The Maine CDC said 427,527 Mainers, or 38% of the population, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has four new cases, bringing the total to 1,560.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 765
  • Total cases: 57,285
  • Confirmed cases: 43,029
  • Probable cases: 14,256
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.75%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 104
  • Patients in intensive care: 33
  • Patients on ventilators: 14

