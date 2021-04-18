Maine CDC reports 346 new Covid-19 cases and one new death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 346 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 765.

The 346 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 57,285.

The Maine CDC said 427,527 Mainers, or 38% of the population, have received their final COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Aroostook County has four new cases, bringing the total to 1,560.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 765

Total cases: 57,285

Confirmed cases: 43,029

Probable cases: 14,256

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.75%

14-day positivity rate: 3.2%

Currently hospitalized: 104

Patients in intensive care: 33

Patients on ventilators: 14

