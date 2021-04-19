2 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 260 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 260 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two new deaths.

The two new deaths were reported in Oxford County. A total of 767 Mainers with COVID-19 have died.

The 260 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 57,545.

The Maine CDC said 429,790 Mainers, or 31.97% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has one new case, bringing the total 1,561.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 767

Total cases: 57,545

Confirmed cases: 43,192

Probable cases: 14,353

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.75%

14-day positivity rate: 3.2%

Currently hospitalized: 104

Patients in intensive care: 33

Patients on ventilators: 14

