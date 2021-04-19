Advertisement

2 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 260 additional cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 260 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two new deaths.

The two new deaths were reported in Oxford County. A total of 767 Mainers with COVID-19 have died.

The 260 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 57,545.

The Maine CDC said 429,790 Mainers, or 31.97% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has one new case, bringing the total 1,561.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 767
  • Total cases: 57,545
  • Confirmed cases: 43,192
  • Probable cases: 14,353
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.75%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 104
  • Patients in intensive care: 33
  • Patients on ventilators: 14

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff ends after 12 hours in Washburn
Standoff Ends After 12 Hours in Washburn
Mars Hill Officer Involved Shooting
28 year old man killed during armed confrontation with police in Mars Hill
Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 346 new Covid-19 cases and one new death
Meth Arrest
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

Latest News

UPDATE: UMaine officials say there is no active threat to university community
A window at Caribou United Baptist church
Spirituality in the Pandemic
Spring flowers at Caribou United Baptist Church
spirituality in the pandemic
fire
Several County Fire Departments Respond To Early Morning Shed Fire on State Park Road