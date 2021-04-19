2 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 260 additional cases
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 260 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two new deaths.
The two new deaths were reported in Oxford County. A total of 767 Mainers with COVID-19 have died.
The 260 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 57,545.
The Maine CDC said 429,790 Mainers, or 31.97% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Aroostook County has one new case, bringing the total 1,561.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 767
- Total cases: 57,545
- Confirmed cases: 43,192
- Probable cases: 14,353
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.75%
- 14-day positivity rate: 3.2%
- Currently hospitalized: 104
- Patients in intensive care: 33
- Patients on ventilators: 14
