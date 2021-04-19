Advertisement

Anyone fully vaccinated now exempt from UMS COVID-19 quarantine policy

By Joy Hollowell
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System is no longer requiring quarantine for fully vaccinated people who come in contact with coronavirus.

Previously, those who were in close contact with someone infected with the virus, would have to quarantine for 10 days.

Now, as long as they are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, that is no longer a requirement.

The change in policy comes after conversations with state public health officials.

A recent survey shows 75% of responding UMaine students either have been or plan to get vaccinated.

Mackenzie Bumpus is graduate student at UMaine. She shared her experiences having to quarantine last fall.

“As someone who is super extroverted, I really enjoy being able to connect with the UMaine community,” says Bumpus. “And not being able to do that while I was in quarantine was a bit of a bummer.”

“We are looking at some apps that might enable us to have people voluntarily let us know if they have been vaccinated,” adds UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

Currently, the University of Maine System does not mandate students be vaccinated for COVID-19.

They are still establishing vaccine requirements for the upcoming fall semester.

