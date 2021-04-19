County Business Report: 4.16.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A new management team is helming a Maine insurance company. In this week’s County Business Report, I explain how UNITY is the success secret behind United Insurance.

Businesses have weathered an economic storm throughout the pandemic. But United Insurance, an independent and privately owned company has not only survived but actually thrived to crest the pandemic storm with new leadership...and a renewed sense of purpose says President and CEO Zack Frechette.

“We now have 8 owners across the state we had 12 previously the internal perpetuation we went from twelve down to 8 the minority partners purchased out the majority partners bought them out its a plan we’ve been working on for five years so for us its another day but an exciting change for the organization nonetheless.”

And nonetheless more momentum to bring people to the table who have a direct vested interest in the company’s success. That business presence is felt statewide including Aroostook County. And no doubt the pandemic proved to be a hurdle for many existing business models, United Insurance Owner Partners say it offered a time to be innovative and implement adaptability...

“Maintaining focus on things that are most important like taking care of customers the best way we know how and helping out in our communtiies where they needed it most or when they needed it most and I’m proud to say UI stayed open throughout the pandemic and through this we learned new ways to do business more efficiently.”

And that included conducting business and meetings. But they still managed to provide a human touch. One of customer focused attention...Something longtime experience and leadership offers in being the best recipe for business success...

“all the current partners have been working for the organization a minimum 8 years and some are 15 plus and so we’re all managing local offices managing local client base and employee based and so that didn’t really change just the ownership piece changed.”

Now what they’re hoping for like everyone else... People coming out of their shell and return to social normalcy...That will bode well to continue to bolster this business....

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel it’ll be good for us in the insurance industry because there’s more exposure to insure but I think there’s alot of pent up energy that people are ready to get out and maybe do something they didn’t do before..”

