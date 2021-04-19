Advertisement

Gas prices remain in high $2 range in northern New England

Gas prices
Gas prices(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gas prices have stayed about the same in all three northern New England states over the past week.

A GasBuddy survey of more than 1,200 stations in Maine found that gas prices were 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but unchanged from last week.

The average price is $2.79 per gallon, which is still nearly a dollar more than the price a year ago.

GasBuddy said prices in Vermont and New Hampshire were both down less than half a penny per gallon. Vermont prices fell to $2.76 per gallon while New Hampshire’s fell to $2.69 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff ends after 12 hours in Washburn
Standoff Ends After 12 Hours in Washburn
Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase
Mars Hill Officer Involved Shooting
28 year old man killed during armed confrontation with police in Mars Hill
Maine State Police Respond to Rollover Crash in Nashville Plantation
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 346 new Covid-19 cases and one new death

Latest News

COVID-19
2 more Mainers with COVID-19 have died as state reports 260 additional cases
UPDATE: UMaine officials say there is no active threat to university community
A window at Caribou United Baptist church
Spirituality in the Pandemic
Spring flowers at Caribou United Baptist Church
spirituality in the pandemic