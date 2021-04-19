Advertisement

How to Watch the Lyrid Meteor Shower on Wednesday Night

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Get your wishes ready because Wednesday night the sky will be full of shooting stars.

The Lyrid meteor shower will be at its peak over the County from 10pm the night of the 21st until dawn on the 22nd.

“I’d recommend, if you can stay up, going outside, and for meteors, finding the biggest panorama that you can,” said Larry Berz, planetarium director at Francis Malcolm Science Center. “Whether it’s outside your yard, in the school yard, on a hilltop--somewhere you have a dark sky, a very wide panoramic view, and above all, be safe and feel secure where you’re at.”

Berz says to look North East so the stars aren’t dimmed by the moonlight, and that the meteors will be flying right overhead between 2 and 4 in the morning. Our meteorologist Robert Grimm says it might be a little cloudy Wednesday night, but Berz says you can keep your eyes on the skies all this week and you might catch sight of a shooting star.

