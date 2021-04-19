Maine State Police Respond to Rollover Crash in Nashville Plantation

NASHVILLE PLANTATION, Maine (WAGM) -At approximately 3 PM Sunday afternoon State Police received a report of a rollover crash on Route 11 in Nashville Plantation. (Just north of Ashland.) Trooper Ted Martin responded to the crash as did Ashland Police Department, Fire Department, and Ambulance Service. Trooper Martin’s investigation revealed that 20-year-old Lindsey Brown of Eddington had been traveling north in a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo when she attempted to pass another vehicle. As she was in the process of passing the vehicle, Brown lost control of the vehicle she was driving, it rolled over, and came to rest on its roof in the roadway. Ms. Brown was able to exit the vehicle on her own and was treated at the scene for minor injuries. One lane of Route 11 was closed for a short period of time until the wreckage could be removed from the roadway. Speed and inexperience were contributing factors in the crash. As a result of the investigation, Brown was charged with Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

