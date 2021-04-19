Several County Fire Departments Respond To Early Morning Shed Fire on State Park Road

fire

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Several fire departments responded to an early morning structure fire on the State Park Road. Presque Isle fire officials say a call came in around 2:30 Monday morning of a structure fire at 8 State Park Road. Easton fire department provided mutual aid with five firefighters helping the ten Presque Isle firefighters on scene. Caribou fire department covered Presque Isle fire station. Officials say the incident was a shed fire that destroyed a back hoe. They say it appears people had been burning debris throughout the day Sunday and did not properly put it out, The debris flared up and extended to a garage shed nearby. There were no injuries. The fire remains under investigation.

