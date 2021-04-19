spirituality in the pandemic

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Physical and mental health have been at the forefront of this pandemic, but what about spiritual health?

“We are body, mind, emotion, and spirit,” licensed clinical social worker at AMHC, Christina Wall, said.

Wall said your spiritual health in a time of crisis is just as important as your mental and physical—in fact, all three are woven together. Your spirit can be hard to define, and caring for it can mean anything, from studying philosophy to studying scriptures. A Pew research poll shows that nearly three-in-ten Americans report stronger personal faith because of the pandemic.

“We’ve lost half a million Americans, and all of those individuals represent other family and friends who are facing fear and anxiety and a sense of maybe even hopelessness,” Wall said. “The research actually shows that people are turning to prayers, private practices of spirituality, to gain hope and to gain comfort and strength as we face this public health crisis.”

Pastor Sullivan at Caribou United Baptists Church said before the pandemic, he would hear from older congregants facing mortality who said they wish they had spent more time with family.

“We live in a world where the death toll is 100%, and people tend not to think about that,” said Sullivan. “And I think in the pandemic, that has been pushed to the forefront.”

He said family time is one thing that can feed your spiritual health, and for him and his parishioners, religious faith provides the same nourishment. Pastor Sullivan said he’s gained parishioners during the pandemic.

“They’re just seeking to have, at the end of everyday, peace.”

Whether your spirituality is religiously inclined, or is just tied to bettering your own inner-peace, both Wall and Sullivan say you should be prioritizing your spirit as highly as your mind and body.

