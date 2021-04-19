Advertisement

The University of Maine system has updated it’s quarantine policy

By Megan Cole
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The University of Maine system has updated it’s quarantine policy today.

According to Dan Demeritt, the director of public affairs for the University of Maine system, all staff, student and faculty who have been fully vaccinated and asymptomatic don’t have to quarantine for 10 days if they are a close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

“What that means for our students, faculty and staff is that your life can go on and is part of our march towards normalcy. You know we’re gonna continue to have cases of COVID-19 across the state within our community but vaccination is a proven and known way to help prevent the spread and limit the risks so those people who have been vaccinated won’t be required to quarantine anymore it allows them to continue with their lives.”

Demeritt says you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your final vaccine.

Standoff ends after 12 hours in Washburn
