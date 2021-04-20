Advertisement

Airbnb anticipates busy summer in Maine, especially in rural areas

The company says searches for Airbnb homes in more remote areas in the state have increased by 63% in the past month.
By Connor Clement
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Despite the pandemic, Airbnb is expecting a very busy summer in Maine, especially in more rural areas.

The company says searches for Airbnb homes in more remote areas in the state have increased by 63% in the past month.

Officials believe the spike is a result of President Biden’s plan to have America back to some normalcy by July 4th.

The company says the high demand is providing a new economic lifeline for local hosts.

TV5 spoke to Jackie Stratton, who is an Airbnb host in Montville, about the season ahead.

”It’s a town of a population of maybe 1,100, so it was really surprising to us that people would want to stay in our Airbnb because we thought people always went to the more developed towns, but people like the rural living too,” said Stratton.

Airbnb estimates that hosts in rural Maine have earned nearly $5,800 each since the pandemic began.

They say in total, those hosts have earned $66.5 million over that same time period.

You can find the listing to Stratton’s rural Maine getaway Here - Chicken Barn Cabin with Sauna on Beautiful Farm.

