Final sign-off for Presque Isle Sgt. Mark Barnes

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Presque Isle, Maine) WAGM - Sergeant Mark Barnes of Presque Isle Police Department retired today after 31 years of service.

Sergeant Barnes began his career as a military police officer in 1985, and graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy as Valedictorian of his class. He joined Presque Isle Police Department in 1990 and has “served honorably and selflessly” ever since, according to dispatcher, Nicole Dyer, who spoke at his retirement send off today.

Barnes’ fellow officers stood in salute as Barnes rode in a squad car.

“You have so much to be proud of and you will be missed immensely,” said Dyer. “Thank you for being a guiding and warming light in our lives.”

