Maine CDC reports 420 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 420 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 767.

The 420 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 57,965.

The Maine CDC said 432,922 Mainers, or 32,21% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 1 million total doses have been administered as of Tuesday.

Aroostook County has 6 new cases, bringing the total to 1,561.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 767
  • Total cases: 57,965
  • Confirmed cases: 43,444
  • Probable cases: 14,521
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.78%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 105
  • Patients in intensive care: 32
  • Patients on ventilators: 14

