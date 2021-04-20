More Upgrades at Houlton Regional Hospital

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - New Equipment in the Radiology Department at Houlton Regional Hospital will mean faster and more efficient patient care. Adriana Sanchez finds out how the upgrades will benefit the doctors and the patients.

After 20 years Houlton Regional Hospital is now going into the digital era. They have added their first digital x-ray machine which is huge advancement for the department.

Terry Brewer, Speech Language Pathologist said, “Before we could not do the swallow from start to finish we could only review the images captured, so if he didn’t hold the fluro for the whole swallow I only got pics of the swallow. When I would review it upstairs, in this case the whole study which is over 2000 images goes upstairs and I can review it – I can hit here and I can see it in real time , I can see the swallow form start to finish there no break down there’s no stop I miss nothing.”

Having new equipment which means faster efficient patient care.

“We no longer have to leave the room to produce images in another room, we can determine if we took a decent x ray right off the bat and it provides speeder exam for the patient who may be hurt or in pain or unconscious for that matter,” said Kurk Bauersfeld, staff technologist.

The radiology department also has a new 3d Echo Machine.

Dr. Ted Sussman, Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation explained some of the differences the new echo machine has versus the prio ones they had. “It used to be that you need a cardiac catherization to evaluate how tight a valve was now with echo cardiograph you can tell without an invasive test. The new features such as global strain will help cancer docs detect who should have an adjusted dose of their chemotherapy long before you can see it visually and some of these are new uses we could not do before,” said Sussman.

Houlton Regional Hospital says these digital upgrades will be more convenient for their patients.

Reporting in Houlton, Adriana Sanchez News Source 8.

