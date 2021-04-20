Advertisement

US takes steps to protect electric system from cyberattacks

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking steps to protect the country’s electric system from cyberattacks through a new 100-day initiative combining federal government agencies and private industry.

The initiative, announced Tuesday by the Energy Department, encourages owners and operators of power plants and electric utilities to improve their capabilities for identifying cyber threats to their networks. It includes concrete milestones for them to put into use technologies so they can spot and respond to intrusions in real time.

The department is soliciting input from electric utilities, energy companies, government agencies and others for recommendations about how to safeguard the energy system supply chain.

The effort underscores the heightened concern about the prospects for cyberattacks that disrupt the nation’s power supply. Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, said in an interview with The Associated Press earlier this month that the administration was undertaking a new effort to help electric utilities, water districts and other critical industries protect against potentially damaging attacks.

The U.S. “faces a well-documented and increasing cyber threat from malicious actors seeking to disrupt the electricity Americans rely on to power our homes and businesses,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase
Maine State Police Respond to Rollover Crash in Nashville Plantation
University of Maine Systems allows fully vaccinated individuals to forgo quarantine if coming...
Anyone fully vaccinated now exempt from UMS COVID-19 quarantine policy
Standoff ends after 12 hours in Washburn
Standoff Ends After 12 Hours in Washburn
fire
Several County Fire Departments Respond To Early Morning Shed Fire on State Park Road

Latest News

LIVE: Verdict reached in Derek Chauvin trial
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
Subaru recalls vehicles to fix engine, suspension problems
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple to host virtual iPad event, may hint at new AirPods
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
EU regulator prepares to issue advice on use of J&J vaccine