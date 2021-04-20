Advertisement

Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president, dies at 93

In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota...
In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota senator, gestures while speaking at a Students for Obama rally at the University of Minnesota's McNamara Alumni Center in Minneapolis. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday, April 19, 2021. He was 93.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, has died. He was 93.

Mondale’s family says he died Monday in Minneapolis.

Mondale served Minnesota as attorney general and U.S. senator. He followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, to the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

Mondale’s own try for the White House, in 1984, came at the zenith of Ronald Reagan’s popularity. On Election Day, he carried only his home state and the District of Columbia.

Mondale made a different kind of history that year by choosing the first female running mate on a major party ticket, Geraldine Ferraro.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff ends after 12 hours in Washburn
Standoff Ends After 12 Hours in Washburn
Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase
Mars Hill Officer Involved Shooting
28 year old man killed during armed confrontation with police in Mars Hill
Maine State Police Respond to Rollover Crash in Nashville Plantation
Meth Arrest
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

Latest News

Wellness visits help meet healthcare needs of senior citizens.
Wellness visits benefit seniors
Wellness visits benefit seniors
As more Americans get vaccinated, many may be ready to hit the road. But, travel experts say...
Travel experts say idle cars should be serviced before a road trip
Indianapolis police say eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx...
Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn’t have ‘red flag’ hearing