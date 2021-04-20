Weather on the Web Monday, April 19th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

It was a nice, warmer day today... where we reached lower-60s Countywide. Another milder day is on tap tomorrow... before active weather hangs around through the end of the week.

Tuesday PM brings the passage of a cold front... leading to moderate to localized, heavier rain showers moving west to east, from 1:00pm-5:00pm. With the afternoon rain, we could see an isolated thunderstorm... and the likelihood of stronger wind gusts upwards of 30+ mph. Make sure to stay a little Sky Aware through the afternoon hours tomorrow.

Then, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday bring the return of some wintry precip. Central and Southeastern Aroostook stay mainly in the form of rain & mix. But higher elevation spots and Northwest Aroostook will see more in the way of snow showers, lasting through a good duration of the event. This looks like a wetter, slushier snow that shouldn’t hang around for too long... due to our recent warm temps.

Right now, NW Aroostook has the possibility of picking up 2.0-5.0″-in. of snow accumulations.... likely to lead to some localized slick and slushy travel conditions on the roadways.

The end of the week into the weekend, sees our active weather pattern quieting down a bit... with the return of 50-degree temps into Saturday and Sunday.

Hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

