Airport service returning to normal

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

After more than a year of disrupted service, flights are returning to a more normal schedule at the Presque Isle International Airport.

Director Scott Wardwell says he’s seen a steady increase of travelers coming to and leaving from the airport. He expects travel will increase as the weather warms.

“Once we get into June, July, August, things will shift and it’ll be people coming to visit our location vs. people here going to get to a warmer climates. So it’s - and I think that’s the reason why United is - is doing 12 flights a week through the summer, and we just need to make sure that - that we’re filling those airplanes or getting them as full as possible,” says Scott Wardwell, Director of the Presque Isle International Airport.

Wardwell says Dulles and Newark continue to serve United passengers with easy connections, making for convenient travel to and from Presque Isle.

