PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -An early Spring might mean drought conditions later this year. Megan Cole says it is still early, but that officials are monitoring the water levels.

Aroostook County had drought like conditions last year and with the lack of snow this past winter officials are monitoring the situation for this year.

“When we look at the long range of climate outlook you know for this spring and summer and taking a look at a lot of input to go into the us drought monitor right now we are not forecasting drought this summer but again its something that can change.”

“We have a higher level of concern this year because of our conditions last year and how things kind of left off. We were able to bring up the water table back to somewhat normal conditions before the year ended.”

The next couple of months will be an indicator on the possibility of another drought.

“If we do have drier stretches of weather you know coming out of and having severe to extreme drought conditions like last year it would make it a little bit easier for us to get back into a situation where we have drought conditions this summer.”

For more information on how you can help conserve water, Woods says that you can visit ready.gov.

