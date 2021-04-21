Advertisement

Arkansas to honor favorite son with annual Johnny Cash Day

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1995 file photo, singer Johnny Cash performs during his segment of the...
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1995 file photo, singer Johnny Cash performs during his segment of the Concert for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Man in Black is about to get his own day in Arkansas.

The Arkansas House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that would make Feb. 26 “Johnny Cash Day,” voting 92-0 to send the measure to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who will sign it, according to his office. The state Senate approved the bill earlier this month.

The day won’t be a legal holiday but instead will be a memorial day marked by an annual proclamation from the governor.

It is the state’s latest effort to honor Cash, who was born in Kingsland, a tiny town about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Little Rock. The Legislature in 2019 voted to replace its two statues at the U.S. Capitol with ones of the country music legend and of civil rights leader Daisy Bates. A fundraising effort is underway for both statues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Sgt. Mark Barnes
Final sign-off for Presque Isle Sgt. Mark Barnes
The shower will be at its peak Wednesday night and Thursday morning
How to Watch the Lyrid Meteor Shower on Wednesday Night
Radiology department at Houlton Regional Hospital has new equipment
More Upgrades at Houlton Regional Hospital
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store; suspect in custody

Latest News

This photo shows 31-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson.
Police: Long Island store shooter was a ‘troubled employee’
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
A high need for Foster Parents
There’s a high need for Foster Parents