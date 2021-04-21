Boston College Nursing Students Offer Free Clinics

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Northern Maine is pretty far from Jamaica or Chile, but after their trips abroad were canceled, Boston College nursing students are enjoying their time helping out the Aroostook community.

After a seven-hour trip from the city on Sunday, Boston College nursing students dove right in at Holy Rosary in Caribou on Monday. The program was originally planned to take place in Jamaica and Chile, but due to COVID, faculty had to rethink where their seniors could get experience.

“So I sent an email out of the blue to our friends at catholic charity and Kelly at catholic charity responded that day,” said Kelley LaPierre, BC faculty. Donna Cullinan, another member of the BC nursing faculty, called Maine Public Health, and all three groups have been partners ever since.

“When our program leader told us instead we would be going to Maine, we were honestly all ecstatic, we were excited to be able to make a difference in a different community,” said student Meg Polk.

The 19 nursing students and 5 nurse practitioners cover a range of specialties, and will be all around the county, even performing house calls.

“For those that are in the community just to stop by, we have resources here to help people, don’t be shy,” said student Jeffrey Heredia.

The clinics provide free services, as well as free educational materials, health products, and even raffle tickets

The clinic will be in Houlton on Wednesday, Caribou again on Thursday, and Madawaska on Friday. To get more information, or to request a house call, contact Holy Rosary Church in Caribou, St. David Church in Madawaska, and St. Mary of the Visitation Church in Houlton.

