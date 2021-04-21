Advertisement

Controversial statue outside courthouse in Augusta to be returned for a dollar

Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (KENNEBEC JOURNAL) - A controversial statue outside the Kennebec County Courthouse in Augusta, will be returned to its owner for one dollar, according to the Kennebec Journal.

The newspaper reports Kennebec County commissioners agreed Tuesday to a proposal by Robert Fuller, Jr. to remove the statue of Melville W. Fuller within a year.

According to the Kennebec Journal, Fuller Jr. Gave the statue to the county 8 years ago, on the 125th anniversary of Melville Fuller’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Melvin Fuller, an Augusta native, was the chief justice of the nation’s highest court when it decided the Plessy v. Ferguson case in 1896.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Sgt. Mark Barnes
Final sign-off for Presque Isle Sgt. Mark Barnes
The shower will be at its peak Wednesday night and Thursday morning
How to Watch the Lyrid Meteor Shower on Wednesday Night
Radiology department at Houlton Regional Hospital has new equipment
More Upgrades at Houlton Regional Hospital
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store; suspect in custody

Latest News

The Fort Kent Lions Club members lead by example, giving back to their community at every...
Lions lead by example
Lions lead by example
Governor Janet Mills
Governor Mills Issues Statement on Derek Chauvin Verdict
Sgt. Mark Barnes
Final sign-off for Presque Isle Sgt. Mark Barnes