Governor Mills Issues Statement on Derek Chauvin Verdict

Governor Janet Mills
Governor Janet Mills(Provided by her Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills released a statement Tuesday night regarding the verdict in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

Her full statement is as follows:

“The jurors did their job. My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd, and I hope this verdict brings them a measure of justice and comfort and allows us to heal and to become a more compassionate nation, with respect and dignity for all people.”

