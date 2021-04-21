Governor Mills Issues Statement on Derek Chauvin Verdict

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills released a statement Tuesday night regarding the verdict in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

Her full statement is as follows:

“The jurors did their job. My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd, and I hope this verdict brings them a measure of justice and comfort and allows us to heal and to become a more compassionate nation, with respect and dignity for all people.”

