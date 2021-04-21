Lions lead by example

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -

A service organization continues to look for ways to make life better for those who call Fort Kent home. Kathy McCarty has more on what the 121 members of the Fort Kent Lions Club have been up to.

The Fort Kent Lions Club have a reputation of leading by example.

“Back when the hospital was built, the Lions Club was one of the largest donators at the time. We were I think one of the top five or six donators. And back then, we gave $3,000, which in today’s world that really isn’t a lot of money. But one of the members came up with the idea ‘let’s see what that translates into in today’s day and age, with inflation and such.’ And it’s not exact, but it came to about $25,000,” says Kris Malmborg, President of the Fort Kent Lions Club.

From Northern Maine Medical Center’s construction in the early 1950s to today’s $12 million dollar expansion, the Lions continue to support local healthcare.

“We were able to show the community that the Lions came forward first, and then everybody started following after. So they were the ones that took a chance and went out and made a large donation right from the beginning,” says Peter Sirois, President and CEO of Northern Maine Medical Center, and a member of the Fort Kent Lions Club.

When a pharmacist who’s also a club member needed help with a vaccine clinic for seniors, the Lions volunteered.

“He needed help with parking, organizing the folks getting in, physically helping them get in. Some of them had handicaps. So a bunch of Lions members got together and organized the whole outside aspect of getting the folks in,” says Roy Bernard, Treasurer of the Fort Kent Lions Club.

Peter Sirois says they’re an outstanding group, one he’s been a proud member of for nearly 40 years. In the past year, in spite of the pandemic, members have volunteered at school, distributed potatoes to those in need, and devoted countless hours to boosting the spirits of fellow citizens. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

