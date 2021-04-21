Local Recreation Departments Prepare Spring and Summer Programs

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With temperatures getting warmer, the local recreation departments are preparing their spring and summer programming.

“We’ve got an ATV safety course scheduled for May 1st,” said Neal Sleeper of the Caribou Recreation Department. “I just checked with the state, we have 48 people who are registered so far for that.”

Sleeper also said that they are doing a spring fishing program for area adults 18 and over, called ‘Fishing Fridays’, where every Friday in May they’ll take people to a different body of water in the Fishover Lake Chain plus the Aroostook River at the end of the month. Not only do they have programs planned for adults, they are ready to get the kids involved as well.

“Baseball is coming up,” said Kevin Senal of the Fort Fairfield Recreation Department. “We’re going to be starting track and field.”

“We just released our Caribou Rec Outdoor Programs, Caribou Rec Outdoor Camp, and that is a nine week program that starts midweek in June when the kids get out of school,” said Sleeper. “We’re going to kick it off with kayaking and then we’re going to transition into some backpacking programs.”

“We have an adventure passport that we’re designing right now and kids are going to be able to or families are going to be able to say page one - go camping, or you know, catch a fish and lots of things to do as families,” said Senal. “And then they need to take a picture of themselves doing it, put it in the passport, and they can bring it to the rec department, we can stamp that it was done to verify it.”

They also have their facilities open for other forms of recreation and to find out the hours and the availability you can visit their websites here: Fort Fairfield and Caribou.

