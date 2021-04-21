Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 500 additional cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 500 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 768. Wednesday’s new death was reported in Androscoggin County.

The 500 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 58,465.

The Maine CDC said 441,710 Mainers, or 32.86% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 13 new cases, bringing the total to 1,580.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 768
  • Total cases: 58,465
  • Confirmed cases: 43,750
  • Probable cases: 14,715
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.78%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 104
  • Patients in intensive care: 35
  • Patients on ventilators: 14

