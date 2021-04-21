Officials expect increase in tourism

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Maine officials expect an increase in tourism this year, as pandemic restrictions lift and people begin to plan vacations. Kathy McCarty has more on what makes Maine a destination state.

Air travel, which took a major financial hit in the pandemic, is on the rise, says Scott Wardwell.

“We’re actually seeing an incredible increase in travel here at the airport, especially around April vacation. Our parking lot is filled to almost capacity,” says Scott Wardwell, Director of the Presque Isle International Airport.

Tony Cameron says Maine’s smaller population and vast outdoor opportunities have been selling points.

“We’re an outdoor recreational paradise and that was a major draw. Last year that was actually our saving grace, I think because people were able to socially distance to get away and be able to travel safely. Maine’s an incredibly safe destination, which will make us continue to be an attractive destination for 2021,” says Tony Cameron, CEO of the Maine Tourism Association.

Steve Dobson predicts Aroostook will see one of its best tourism seasons this year.

“I expect that Washington County, northern Penobscot County, Piscataquis County, and Aroostook County to really come into their own with tourism this year and explode with people from downstate coming up that have never been here,” says Steve Dobson, Board Member of the Maine Tourism Association.

Maine can also expect to see more tourists from out-of-state, says Steve Lyons.

“I think what we’re looking at is that, you know, with the international travel being curtailed, people looking for new destinations to visit, I think there will be more interest in people flying to Maine from more distant domestic markets,” says Steve Lyons, Director of the Maine Office of Tourism.

Wardwell agrees. He says folks are flying out now, seeking warmer climates for their spring vacations. As summer nears, he says people will be coming here to visit the Aroostook State Park, Allagash Wilderness Waterway, and the many treasures that Aroostook holds. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.