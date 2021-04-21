There’s a high need for Foster Parents

Aroostook County, Maine (WAGM) - Foster parents are always needed, but that need is even greater right now. Because of the high need, in some cases, children may end up staying at a place that’s not appropriate for them. News Source 8 Adriana Sanchez has the story.

“There’s always been a need for Foster Parents, this year in particular, because of the past year we are need more of foster parents because less people are becoming foster parents just because of whats happened in the last year,” said Chuck Moody, Foster Home Developer for Community Health and Counseling.

He says the shortage of foster parents in the county and across the state of Maine have put children in places that are not suitable for them.

“No foster family available - What happens is a child might end up staying at a place that’s not exactly appropriate for them. They can also end up in an emergency room situation or a child ends up staying in an emergency room until we find a place for them to go and also what we’re hearing is a child might end up staying a hotel room with a staff member from certain amount of time until we find them a place so they have to search state wide it through the whole state where foster parents are needed,” Moody added.

Mellissa, a foster parent who has been doing this for three years says the system needs younger foster parents.

“Well for one thing we’re getting older and the kids that are coming in really need a lot of attention and they do need somebody that is active and the older of us folks who have a heart for fostering its harder for us to be active so if there’s younger families out there that love children that can keep better than we can – I think that’s a huge need right now,” said Mellissa Nataluk.

If you are interested in learning how to become a foster parent you can vsisit, www.maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/fosterparenting.shtml

